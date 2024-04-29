Over the last few weeks, Google has laid off several employees, with the most recent cuts striking its entire Python team and following a move aimed at reducing costs by hiring less expensive labor outside the United States, according to Free Press Journal, on April 29. The report underlines that the Sundar Pichai-led company would essentially set up a new team in Munich, Germany, that would act as "cheaper" labour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A Social.coop post on Mastodon (cited by Hacker News) saw comments from one of the ex-members of the Google Python team, highly disappointed by the lay-offs, and mentioned that the two-decade career at Google was the best job ever. Another employee shared how painful it was to see his entire team, including the manager, being laid off and replaced with remote workers from abroad. This reflected the human side of the downsides of capitalism and disillusionment with the American dream, the report further added.

One such team is the U.S. Python team, which had less than ten members but used to manage most parts of Google's Python ecosystem. They used to maintain the stability of Python at Google, updated with thousands of third-party packages, and developed a type-checker, as per the report.

Meanwhile, an article from Business Insider has found that Google has also cut staff from the real estate and finance departments. Google's finance chief, Ruth Porat, tells employees in an email that the efforts are under the wider restructuring efforts, which include a focus on growth in Bangalore, Mexico City, and Dublin, the report added.

The tech giant also laid off hundreds of positions on different teams, including engineering, hardware, and assistant teams, in January as part of its intensification of investments and development in artificial intelligence technologies.

