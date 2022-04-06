Google can’t punish South Korean app developers for offering payment workarounds, a blow to the U.S. tech giant’s efforts to maintain its lucrative commission on digital sales in the country.

Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc., had sought with policy changes to block app developers from providing an in-app link to an outside website to buy digital goods—a payment option called “outlinking" that sidesteps Google’s own fees. Those offering the external links couldn’t update their apps starting this month and could be removed from the Google Play Store by June 1, the company said recently.

Such moves would breach South Korea’s app-payment law—the first of its kind in the world—by forcing apps to use a specific payment method by making it difficult to provide alternative options, the Korea Communications Commission said in legal guidance issued Tuesday. It also plans within this month to create a new unit for local app developers to report potential violations.

“We will work to ensure that the regulation lives up to its intentions to ensure that user choice is guaranteed," said Han Sang-hyuk, the KCC chairman, in a statement.

South Korea last year became the first country to pass a bill challenging Google and Apple Inc.’s dominance over how apps on their platforms sell subscriptions, in-game items and other online content. The law prohibits Google and Apple from forcing apps to use the tech giants’ own in-app payment systems—an injection of choice that, in theory, offered a way to avoid service fees of as much as 30%.

The emerging fight over external links, however, shows how the boundary lines can shift in the continuing regulatory battle that confronts Apple’s and Google’s app store practices.

South Korea could influence other global regulators, which have increased scrutiny of Apple’s and Google’s app stores. Those portals to smartphone apps have become a digital toll road for billions of customers around the world and huge profit centers for the companies that collect fees on digital payments handled inside apps.

Apple operates its App Store on its iPhones and other devices. Google’s version applies to its Android operating system, which is the world’s most widely used platform for smartphones and tablets.

If Google proceeds with punishments against apps offering outlink payments as planned, the KCC, the South Korean media regulator enacting the law, said it can conduct preliminary status inspections to determine violations that could lead to a fact-finding investigation. It could then impose a potential fine of up to 2% of the app store operator’s South Korea revenue generated during the period of violation.

Google and its Android operating system enjoy an outsize influence in South Korea. Samsung Electronics Co., the hometown brand which uses Android, commands 72% of the local smartphone market, versus Apple’s 21%, according to Counterpoint Research, a tech-market research firm.

South Korea’s app store law technically took effect from September last year. But it wasn’t until March when the KCC issued finalized enforcement details. Google and Apple are still in the process of coming up with a compliance plan that would satisfy regulators.

Google is reviewing the KCC guidance and will seek ways to continue investing in the Android ecosystem while working with local app developers to expand user choice, a company spokeswoman said. The tech giant previously said it would still apply fees on in-app payments handled by third-party payment options that were 4 percentage points less than what it would have charged on its own payment system. That could be as low as a 6% commission for an ebooks provider or as high as 26% for popular mobile game apps, Google said.

Meanwhile, Apple, which charges a 30% commission globally for in-app purchases, has yet to make policy changes in line with the South Korean regulations. The KCC recently said that the Cupertino, Calif.-based company had signaled a willingness to comply. Apple didn’t have a comment on the KCC’s new legal guidance.

“It’s a fluid process. Google and Apple are testing the waters to see how much they can push back on local regulations," said Kim Hyeon-soo, executive director of telecommunications research at the Korea Information Society Development Institute, a state-run think tank.

The South Korean law doesn’t explicitly cover outlinking. Rather, it specifies that Google and Apple cannot force a specific payment method by making it difficult or inconvenient to access or use alternatives.

Google likely has interpreted the legal terrain for alternative payments methods to cover offerings from inside the app itself, while South Korean regulars likely view it as encompassing all forms of payments, including outlinks, said Jung Jong-chae, managing partner at Jung & Park LLC, a Seoul-based law firm specializing in antitrust law.

“The law’s wording is inherently vague," Mr. Jung said.

The two tech giants are making incremental changes in how they run their app stores world-wide amid rising regulatory challenges. Last year, Apple allowed media apps like Netflix Inc. to create in-app links to sign-up webpages globally, as part of adjustments made to close an investigation by the Japan Fair Trade Commission.

Google recently struck a deal with Spotify Technology SA to allow the music streaming app to offer an alternative payment method within its app world-wide. The European Union is preparing to pass legislation that would force Apple to allow software to be downloaded outside its App Store and limit its ability to impose payment systems on apps.

In the Netherlands, regulators ordered Apple to allow alternative payments to be made available in dating apps, which Apple responded to by charging apps a fee of 27% of revenue—a move that still hasn’t satisfied the Dutch, who have been fining Apple more than $5 million a week.

