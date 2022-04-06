Google loses upper hand on app payments in South Korea

Google is reviewing the KCC guidance and will seek ways to continue investing in the Android ecosystem while working with local app developers to expand user choice, a company spokeswoman said. The tech giant previously said it would still apply fees on in-app payments handled by third-party payment options that were 4 percentage points less than what it would have charged on its own payment system. That could be as low as a 6% commission for an ebooks provider or as high as 26% for popular mobile game apps, Google said.