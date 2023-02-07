‘Google lost a dedicated employee’: Engineer laid off after 16 years of service

“Two weeks ago, my entire team was impacted by the Google layoff. It was a complete shock to me and I am still perplexed as to why Google would let go of so many experienced, smart, talented, gritty, high-performing employees. For me, it has been a slow process to come to terms with my new reality as Google has been my one and only career, starting as an intern in January 2005 followed by 16.5 years in a full-time capacity. Google was (and still is) an amazing company filled with brilliant, talented people building impactful products for users worldwide," Leitch said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}