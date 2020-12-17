Google makes fresh bid to understand and enhance Indian languages experience

In a boost to regional language Internet users in India, Google has rolled out new language-centric features in Search, Maps and Lens. Also, Google has developed a new language solution called Multilingual Representations for Indian Languages (MuRIL) to help computer systems understand Indian languages at scale.

Starting today, Google Search will show content in Indian languages where appropriate, even if the local language query is typed in English. This is aimed at bilingual users and will work in five Indian languages—Hindi, Bangla, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Further, users can now toggle between their search results in English and four more Indian languages—Tamil, Telugu, Bangla and Marathi—in addition to Hindi. The option to switch language in search results shows at the top of the search page and makes it easier for users to move from English search to their preferred language.

According to Google, since the launch of Hindi chip and other language features, queries in Hindi have gone up by more than a 10 times.

Maps users can now use navigation, search for places and get directions in their preferred local language as Google is adding the ability to change the entire Maps language experience in 9 Indian languages, namely Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, Malayalam, Punjabi and Kannada.

Also, using Google Lens, students can now snap a photo of a maths problem in English and learn the process to solve it in Hindi.

While the new language-centric features will help Indian users navigate better in their preferred languages with Search and some of the widely used Google apps, researchers at Google believe that MuRIL will be the next big evolution for Indian language understanding and will come in handy for researchers, students and startups working on building Indian language technologies.

MuRIL currently supports 16 Indian languages and provides support for transliterated text such as when writing Hindi using Roman script, which was something missing from previous models of its kind. It can also understand the sentiment of the sentence and distinguish between a person and place during transliteration.

"Recent advances in the field of multilingual representation learning, which refers to building a single model that is capable of handling multiple languages, has made it possible to transfer knowledge and training from one language into another. It will specifically address concerns around Indian languages and help in handling complexities such as transliteration, spelling variations, mixed languages and other very nuanced specific uses that we see in the Indian context," said Partha Talukdar, staff research scientist at Google Research.

Google has made MuRIL open source, and it is currently available to download from the TensorFlow Hub for free.

