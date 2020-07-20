Google Maps rival helping Pakistan find virus hotspots plans IPO

The company is selling shares amid a 33% rally in the benchmark index from a six-year low on March 25, and as demand for its services rise. TPL Trakker’s mapping software is being used by firms including Delivery Hero and Telenor ASA’s local units. The government is using the maps to enforce localized lockdowns across the country, which has seen 263,500 cases and 5,500 deaths making it the second-most infected nation in Asia.