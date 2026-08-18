Google may shift Pixel, earbuds, and smartwatch production out of China by 2027. India, Vietnam to benefit?

Google is reportedly preparing to shift manufacturing of its Pixel smartphones and other hardware products away from China, as the company continues to expand production in India and Vietnam.

According to a report by Nikkei Asia, Google has told its suppliers that it plans to move production of all Pixel phones, smartwatches and wireless earbuds out of China starting next year. The company is targeting 2027 to complete the transition.

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The planned manufacturing shift comes as Google seeks to diversify its supply chain amid ongoing tensions between the US and China.

The company has been increasing its manufacturing capabilities in Vietnam and India in recent years as part of efforts to reduce its reliance on China. However, a significant portion of Pixel production continues to take place there.

Google does not sell Pixel smartphones in China, which could make it easier for the company to move production without having to maintain a manufacturing base there for its Chinese market.

Vietnam could handle Pixel production Vietnam is expected to play a key role in Google's manufacturing plans. The company began developing and producing its high-end Pixel smartphones in Vietnam this year.

Also Read | Google's new Pixel Watch 5 can detect breathing emergencies

Producing premium smartphones is considered more complicated than manufacturing products such as smartwatches and wireless earbuds. The successful expansion of high-end Pixel production in Vietnam has reportedly encouraged Google to consider moving its entire Pixel manufacturing operation out of China.

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If the plan goes ahead, Vietnam could eventually become the main manufacturing base for Pixel phones.

Google could follow Samsung's China exit The shift would potentially make Google the second major global smartphone brand after Samsung to completely move its smartphone production away from China.

Apple has also increased iPhone production in India through its manufacturing partners. However, the company continues to manufacture some devices in China.

Google targets higher Pixel shipments The manufacturing changes come as Google is looking to increase Pixel sales. The company reportedly expects Pixel shipments to rise by 8-10% this year from around 12 million units last year.

Also Read | Google Pixel 11 Pro hands-on image leak hours before launch

Google is pursuing this growth despite rising memory chip costs, with the company keen to maintain momentum for its Pixel 11 range.

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"The strategy for the Pixel phone this year is: Attack. We are told Pixel phones need to keep their shipment growth momentum at all costs,” a person quoted in the report said.

India emerges as a key market for Pixel Google has been seeing strong growth in India, particularly in the premium smartphone segment.

According to Counterpoint Research, Google is currently the fastest-growing brand in India's premium smartphone market. The company's increased focus on manufacturing in India also comes as it seeks to expand its presence in the country.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.