Google Messages app now offers end-to-end encryption for SMS

Enabling E2EE on the default messaging app, though, makes Google the newest to jump on the encrypted messaging bandwagon, something world governments have opposed for a while. SMS messages are usually easier to track, since they happen over a carrier’s network, instead of private servers owned by a corporation. Telecom service providers are required by law to retain a copy of all text messages sent over their network, and provide the same upon receiving proper legal requests. E2EE might make this more difficult, since the technology allows only the sender and receiver of a text to read it.