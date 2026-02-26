Google, Microsoft, Amazon to pay their own data centre power bills? Trump summons big tech leaders to woo public

US President Donald Trump has asked top leaders of big tech companies to meet him at the White House next week to sign pledges committing their firms to generate their own electricity for energy-hungry data centres.

Representatives of tech giants including Amazon, Google-parent Alphabet and Microsoft, according to a White House official. Oracle, Elon Musk’s xAI and Sam Altman's OpenAI are the other companies in the list of firms invited to the meeting.

The US President will convene the meet on 4 March, as per the White House official.

The promises, if made by the companies, will lack the force of law and therefore will not be binding. However, officials of the Trump administration still believe that a public and formal pledge could bring accountability and offer some assurance to consumers. This will also come at a time when experts have flagged the exponentially rising need of data centres to use energy for crucial AI operations, saying that they can lead to serious environmental damage.

“Major Tech companies will join President Trump at the White House next week to formally sign the Rate Payer Protection Pledge that he announced during his historic State of the Union address,” White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said on Wednesday.

“Under this bold initiative, these massive companies will build, bring, or buy their own power supply for new AI data centers, ensuring that Americans’ electricity bills will not increase as demand grows,” she added.

Data centres that are essential to expanding computing power — and driving the AI innovation that Trump has backed — have been facing public backlash as many people believe that they would be left paying the bill for these power-hungry stations.

“President Trump is committed to ensuring American AI dominance while simultaneously lowering costs for working families,” Rogers said.

The resistance to data centres is also being fed by fears about the facilities’ use of water and land as well as their reliance on diesel generators for backup power.

Trump State of the Union speech touches upon issue The announcement by the White House official comes shortly after Donald Trump announced in his State of the Union speech on Tuesday that big tech will be paying for their own power needs.

“Tonight, I'm pleased to announce that I have negotiated the new rate payer protection pledge,” the US President said. “You know what that is? We're telling the major tech companies that they have the obligation to provide for their own power needs.”

His announcement comes ahead of the November midterm elections, ahead of which his ratings have fallen sharply.

Trump said that the old grids cannot handle the power needs of data centres.

“We have an old grid,. It could never handle the kind of numbers, the amount of electricity that's needed,” he said.

“So I'm telling them, they can build their own plant. They're going to produce their own electricity. It will ensure the company's ability to get electricity, while at the same time, lowering prices of electricity for you,” Trump added.