2 min read.Updated: 09 Dec 2021, 05:29 PM ISTLivemint
The technology giants have programmes for all levels-- undergraduate to doctoral.
They are looking for interns in Bengaluru, Karnataka
Google and Microsoft set to hire research interns for various programmes in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
Google has invited applications for the Software Students Training in Engineering Programme (STEP). The internship is part of the summer internship programme 2022. The last date to apply for this opportunity is 10 December, 2021.
Research Interns will work closely with the research scientists and software engineers to discover, invent, and build at the largest scale. Ideas may come from internal projects as well as from collaborations with research programs at partner universities and technical institutes all over the world.
Eligibility criteria —
•Currently enrolled in a PhD degree in computer science or a related technical field.
•Experience (classroom/work) in natural language understanding, neural networks, computer vision, machine learning, deep learning, algorithmic foundations of optimization, data science, data mining or machine intelligence/artificial intelligence.
•Experience with one or more general-purpose programming languages like Java, C++ or Python.
•Ability to complete a full-time, 10-12 week internship between May and August 2021 (exact program dates will be announced later).
Research internship at Microsoft
Students will be paired with mentors and expected to collaborate with other interns and researchers, present findings, and contribute to the vibrant life of the community during the internship.
This is a paid internship opportunity.
Eligibility criteria and application procedure —
•Candidates should be enrolled in a university as part of either a doctoral, master or undergraduate program (or must be a recent graduate from such a program).
•Applications have to include their resume and upto three letters of recommendation while applying. Each applicant should request for a letter of recommendation by giving the name and email ID of the referee in the tool. The request will then be routed to the referee to upload a letter of recommendation.
