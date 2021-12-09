Google and Microsoft set to hire research interns for various programmes in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Google has invited applications for the Software Students Training in Engineering Programme (STEP). The internship is part of the summer internship programme 2022. The last date to apply for this opportunity is 10 December, 2021.

Research internship at Google

Research Interns will work closely with the research scientists and software engineers to discover, invent, and build at the largest scale. Ideas may come from internal projects as well as from collaborations with research programs at partner universities and technical institutes all over the world.

Eligibility criteria —

•Currently enrolled in a PhD degree in computer science or a related technical field.

•Experience (classroom/work) in natural language understanding, neural networks, computer vision, machine learning, deep learning, algorithmic foundations of optimization, data science, data mining or machine intelligence/artificial intelligence.

•Experience with one or more general-purpose programming languages like Java, C++ or Python.

•Experience with research communities and/or efforts, including having published papers (being listed as author) at conferences (e.g. NeurIPS, ICML, ACL, CVPR etc).

Other qualifications —

•Candidates must be available to work full-time for a minimum of 13 weeks.

•Candidates returning to their degree after completing the internship.

•Have relevant work experience, including internships, full-time industry experience or as a researcher in a lab.

•Must possess the ability to design and execute research agendas.

Software Students Training in Engineering Programme (STEP) at Google

The internship opportunity is open for the Bengaluru and Telangana office, students will have the leverage to choose their office location.

Eligibility criteria —

•Candidates should currently be in their second year of study, enrolled in a bachelor's program, majoring or intending to major in computer science or a related technical field.

•Must have experience in one or more general-purpose programming languages.

Preferred qualifications —

•Candidates currently enrolled in a full time degree program, be returning to the program after the completion of the internship

•Possess excellent programming skills (C++, Java, Python).

•Ability to complete a full-time, 10-12 week internship between May and August 2021 (exact program dates will be announced later).

View Full Image A Microsoft logo is seen on an office building (REUTERS)

Research internship at Microsoft

Students will be paired with mentors and expected to collaborate with other interns and researchers, present findings, and contribute to the vibrant life of the community during the internship.

This is a paid internship opportunity.

Eligibility criteria and application procedure —

•Candidates should be enrolled in a university as part of either a doctoral, master or undergraduate program (or must be a recent graduate from such a program).

•Applications have to include their resume and upto three letters of recommendation while applying.

Each applicant should request for a letter of recommendation by giving the name and email ID of the referee in the tool. The request will then be routed to the referee to upload a letter of recommendation.

