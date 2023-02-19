Google miscalculated severance pay while laying off 12,000 employees
The company had reportedly counted stock grants twice - with many laid off employees now receiving tens of thousands of dollars less than expected.
A month after it axed thousands of jobs, reports have suggested that many of Google's former employees will get a far smaller severance package than initially projected. The company had reportedly counted stock grants twice - with many laid off employees receiving tens of thousands of dollars less than expected.
