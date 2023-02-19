Google miscalculated severance pay while laying off 12,000 employees

A month after it axed thousands of jobs, reports have suggested that many of Google's former employees will get a far smaller severance package than initially projected. The company had reportedly counted stock grants twice - with many laid off employees receiving tens of thousands of dollars less than expected.

“The severance package that we explained in the support site, detailed documentation and publicly was correct, but it was inaccurately reflected in the email we sent," the company reportedly wrote in a fresh email three weeks after the layoffs.

According to a Business Insider report, the tech giant has apologised to the former employees, noting that its initial email had mentioned an incorrect number of stocks. A former employee told the publication that this was akin to a 'second kick in the stomach' after discovering that they would now receive at least 40% less stocks.

The confusion has also prompted many to lash out at Google for its lack of clarity in the initial missive.

The tech giant had laid off about 6% of its workforce in mid-January, with Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai saying he was ‘deeply sorry’ about the situation. The email - uploaded to the company's website - also included severance package details in line with local norms.

According to Pichai's initial email, laid off employees in the US would be paid for the full notification period (minimum 60 days) and offered six months of healthcare, job placement services, and immigration support.

“We’ll also offer a severance package starting at 16 weeks salary plus two weeks for every additional year at Google, and accelerate at least 16 weeks of GSU vesting. We’ll pay 2022 bonuses and remaining vacation time," the email added.

This was the company's biggest-ever round of layoffs and came amidst similar announcements by Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook parent Meta and other tech companies. Tens of thousands have been affected as these organisations tighten their belts amid a darkening outlook for the industry.

