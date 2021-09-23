Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Google moves Delhi HC against CCI after 'leak' of confidential report

Google moves Delhi HC against CCI after 'leak' of confidential report

Premium
Google name is displayed outside the company's office
2 min read . 02:03 PM IST PTI

  • After prima-facie finding alleged violation of competition norms, CCI - in early 2019 - had ordered a detailed probe against Google in this regard

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Google on Thursday said it has moved the Delhi High Court against the leak of antitrust body CCI's confidential report pertaining to the investigation against the tech giant.

Google on Thursday said it has moved the Delhi High Court against the leak of antitrust body CCI's confidential report pertaining to the investigation against the tech giant.

Google, in a statement, said it aims to prevent any further unlawful disclosures of confidential findings by the investigative arm of Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Google, in a statement, said it aims to prevent any further unlawful disclosures of confidential findings by the investigative arm of Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The tech giant noted that it has "not yet received or reviewed this confidential report".

"Google filed a writ petition in the Delhi HC seeking redress in this matter, specifically protesting against the breach of confidence which impairs Google's ability to defend itself and harms Google and its partners," it added.

Last week, reports had stated that CCI's investigation arm, the Director General (DG), has found that Google indulged in unfair business practices in relation to Android.

After prima-facie finding alleged violation of competition norms, CCI - in early 2019 - had ordered a detailed probe against Google in this regard.

"We are deeply concerned that the Director General's Report, which contains our confidential information in an ongoing case, was leaked to the media while in the CCI's custody.

"Protecting confidential information is fundamental to any governmental investigation, and we are pursuing our legal right to seek redress and prevent any further unlawful disclosures," a Google spokesperson said in the statement.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

2022 best colleges in the US: Harvard, Stanford, MIT ta ...

Premium

India's vaccination sites have doubled since July

Premium

This company has quietly built an enviable startup portfolio

Premium

Sensex surges 800 points, Dow Futures up by 188 points

The spokesperson added that the company cooperated fully and maintained confidentiality throughout the investigative process.

"... We hope and expect the same level of confidentiality from the institutions we engage with," the spokesperson added.

The company stated that the DG's findings "do not reflect the final decision of the CCI" and the submission of the investigation report is an interim procedural step.

"Google has not yet had the opportunity to review the DG's findings, much less submit its defence of any allegations," the statement said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!