Google muscles up with Fitbit deal amid antitrust concerns

Google is scooping up Fitbit — a company that has sold about 120 million devices in 100 countries since its 2009 founding — while it fights a series of lawsuits filed by the US Department of Justice and state attorneys general. The lawsuits allege Google abuses the power that it has amassed as the owner of the world's most dominant search engine. The Justice Department's lawsuit isn't scheduled to go to trail until September 2023.