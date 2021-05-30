Google nears settlement of ad-tech antitrust case in France
- French investigation alleged Google’s ad server favored its own ad exchange
Alphabet Inc.’s Google is nearing a settlement of an antitrust case in France alleging the company has abused its power in online advertising, and is likely to pay a fine and make operational changes, people familiar with the matter said.
The French case, which hasn’t been previously disclosed, is one of the most advanced in the world looking at Google’s dominance as a provider of tools for buying and selling ads across the web.
