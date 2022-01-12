Google offers staff pricey fast Covid tests while contract workers have to wait

Google sends employees a Cue device and 10 rapid, at-home molecular tests, which costs $949 for consumers and are generally considered more accurate than an antigen test, as they can detect small amounts of genetic material of the virus instead of hunting for specific proteins on the virus’s surface. Full-time staff who are not required to be on campus can request up to 20 additional Cue tests per month for themselves and their dependents ages 2 and older through an internal portal, according to one of the people. Such employees are allowed to work from home indefinitely.