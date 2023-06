Google has been ordered by a Delaware federal jury to pay patent holding company Personal Audio LLC $15.1 million for infringing two patents related to audio software.

In a lawsuit, Personal Audio had argued that Google's music app Google Play Music featured playlist downloading, navigation and editing features that violated its patent rights.

The jury also said that Google willfully infringed the patents, which could lead to a judge increasing the award by up to three times the verdict amount.

Google said on Wednesday it was disappointed with the verdict and plans to appeal.

The tech giant also said the verdict concerns a “discontinued product" and would not affect customers.

A spokesperson for Personal Audio's law firm Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth said on Wednesday that the firm was pleased with the verdict.

Beaumont, Texas-based Personal Audio had requested $33.1 million in damages, according to a May court filing. It first sued Google in 2015 over the patents in a lawsuit that was later moved from Texas to Delaware.

The Delaware verdict came less than a month after a San Francisco jury ordered Google to pay Sonos $32.5 million for patent infringement amid a sprawling intellectual property dispute between the companies over smart-speaker technology.

