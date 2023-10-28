Google paid $26 billion to be default search engine in 2021: Report
Google paid $26.3B in 2021 to be default search engine.
Google paid $26.3B in 2021 to be default search engine.
Alphabet's Google paid $26.3 billion to other companies in 2021 to ensure its search engine was the default on web browsers and mobile phones, a top company executive testified during the Justice Department's antitrust trial, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.
The amount of payments Google made for the default status has more than tripled since 2014, according to senior executive Prabhakar Raghavan who is responsible for both search and advertising, the report added.
Also Read: Google CEO Sundar Pichai to testify in landmark antitrust battle over search dominance! What is it all about
Google's revenue from search advertising came in at $146.4 billion in 2021, while the payments for the default setting were its biggest cost, Raghavan was mentioned as saying in the Bloomberg report.
Google declined to comment on the testimony when contacted by Reuters.
The company has argued the revenue share agreements are legal and that it has invested to keep its search and advertising businesses competitive. It has also argued that if people are dissatisfied with defaults that they can, and do, switch to another search provider.
Also Read: Google introduces new tools to combat online misinformation: About this image, Fact Check Explorer, and more
Google had objected to revealing the numbers, saying they would harm the company's ability to negotiate contracts in the future. Judge Amit Mehta, who is overseeing the case, ruled that the numbers should be disclosed, the report added.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!