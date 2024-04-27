Google parent Alphabet soars past $2 trillion market cap on AI strength
Alphabet Inc. closed decisively above a $2 trillion market capitalization for the first time on Friday, as a powerhouse earnings report reassured investors that the Google parent would be a major player in artificial intelligence.
