Google parent Alphabet to cut 12,000 jobs, over 6% of its global workforce2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 04:21 PM IST
- The cuts will affect jobs globally and across the entire company, its Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said in a staff memo
Google parent Alphabet Inc on Friday announced 12,000 job cuts, more than 6% of its global workforce, becoming the latest tech giant to retrench after years of abundant growth and hiring.
