Google parent borrowing $10 billion to help defy racial inequity

Alphabet has only borrowed in the U.S. investment-grade market a handful of times, with the last issue four years ago. It was cheap to sell bonds then, and could be even more of a steal now -- the company will pay just 25 basis points over Treasuries to borrow for five years, according to the person. Amazon.com Inc. priced a three-year bond with the same spread in June, setting a record-low coupon in the process.