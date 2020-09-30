Google partners online firms to bring SMBs online

“Instamojo currently serves over 1.3 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the country to start, manage and grow their business online. Given the current circumstances, our mission is more important than ever to unlock the potential of digital and internet to startups and MSMEs in India. We are excited to partner with Google for this campaign and extend Instamojo's offerings to help small businesses in India fight the pandemic," added Akash Gehani, co-founder, Instamojo.