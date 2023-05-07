Google Passkeys: Is the future password-less?

How do Passkeys work?

Google is allowing users to tag their Gmail password to a physical authentication device, like a USB key, or biometric authentication on their Android or iOS-powered device. Users will also be able to generate a QR Code on a desktop device, which will be scanned by their smartphone in order to log on to their accounts. Users can revoke access from a device from their Google account, and have backup devices to gain access to their account if they lose their primary authentication devices. The feature is especially useful for developers and enterprise users who have to log on to many accounts for day-to-day work.