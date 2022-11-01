Google pauses Play Store billing in India after CCI ruling

“Developers in India were given an additional extension until October 31, 2022, to comply due to unique circumstances with the payments landscape in the country. Following the CCI’s recent ruling, we are pausing enforcement of the requirement for developers to use Google Play’s billing system for the purchase of digital goods and services for transactions by users in India while we review our legal options and ensure we can continue to invest in Android and Play. The requirement to use Google Play’s billing system applies for in-app digital content purchases for users outside of India," Google said.