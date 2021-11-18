Google Pay bets on voice, kirana-tech in India

“More needs to be done for simplifying (digital) payments further. Using payments should feel natural, not like using a product, but rather like how ‘money’ is supposed to be used — frictionless. [...]Because of the pandemic, there is a disparity which has been created because customers have needed to use online at some point. Some people could use it easily, others couldn’t. So it is critical to make it simple (for people to transact digitally). Only then, more people could use it," said Ambarish Kenghe, vice president, product Management, Google Pay in an interaction with Mint and VCCircle.

