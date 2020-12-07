Google Pay forays into digital gifting, partners with Qwikcilver

“We have seen the gifting ecosystem steadily grow, and are already witnessing a 90% jump in issuance of new gift cards this fiscal, over the same period last year. For Google Pay customers this partnership helps customers buy digital gift cards on the platform in real-time across segments of apparel, hospitality, travel and the entire diaspora of offline retail . For merchants this partnership will allow them to increase their sales incrementally," said Kumar Sudarsan, CEO and founder, Qwikcilver.