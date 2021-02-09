Google Pay’s loss is PhonePe, Paytm’s gain on UPI

Digital payment firms PhonePe and Paytm Payments Bank (PPB) have been gaining in the number of transactions on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as big tech firms such as Google Pay and WhatsApp Pay continue to show weak growth, mired with infrastructure and market capping-related challenges.

Between November 2020 and January 2021, PhonePe successively added 100 million more transactions to its platform, while Paytm added 72 million transactions, shows data from National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

Transactions for Google Pay, on the other hand, declined by more than 100 million from 960 million in November, to now hovering around the 855 million mark.

The rise in transaction share for PhonePe and Paytm is a result of customers moving to these platforms as decline rates on Google Pay’s platform surge, owing to infrastructure issues with its banking partners, according to industry experts and banking executives.

Google Pay counts State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd as its banking partners.

In November and December, HDFC Bank and SBI saw repeated outages on their tech stack, data centers and digital payment offerings. In December, SBI had one of the highest technical decline rates of 8.96% on UPI, National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) data showed.

“We have the highest end-to-end success rates in UPI payments, according to NPCI data, and believe that overtime products always win. We are starting to see the early signals of user preference," said PhonePe CEO and co-founder, Sameer Nigam.

According to three banking and payment executives, the drop in transactions for Google Pay is also a result of cashbacks being added to its overall transactions by banking partners, which has been corrected since. Mint couldn’t ascertain whether this exercise was undertaken for only Google Pay or all UPI apps.

“At times, there are problems in terms of where the money has to be credited to or from the bank where the funds will get debited. That could be any lender and not necessarily the four banks backing Google Pay," said a senior executive in charge of digital payments at a private bank.

Google Pay and NPCI didn’t respond to queries. PPB declined to comment on the story.

“The technology infrastructure from the architecture and capacity standpoint is not able to cope up with the flood of transactions. When volumes go above planned threshold architectural changes are needed and capacity upgrades take time. Empirical data shows that, due to exponential rise in transaction volumes, banks may have some infrastructure challenges and would undertake fixes," said Kunal Pande, partner at KPMG in India.

“The spillage is happening and natural as UPI users leverage at least two payment apps. Google Pay will not be able to correct the infrastructure challenges with banking partners easily in a next few weeks or months, since payment infrastructure needs sustained attention," said a payment executive, requesting anonymity.

Merchant transactions on UPI have been accelerating UPI’s growth with PhonePe and Paytm actively investing on their offline merchant base in a bid to distribute credit and financial services to these partners.

“P2P (peer-to-peer) transactions will see some stagnation. It is P2M (peer-to-merchant) transactions where there is headroom to grow, and PhonePe and Paytm are adding more use-cases, growing the overall UPI ecosystem. Another challenge is the ‘Do-it-yourself’ model which Big tech like Google might be adopting, whereas Paytm and PhonePe are hand holding the merchant, since this base counts for monetisation streams," said Deepak Abbot, co-founder, indiagold, a startup which works in the gold monetisation space, and a former Paytm executive.

Data from NPCI showed merchant UPI transactions grew from 885 million in November 2020 to crossing the 1 billion mark in January, this year, eating on to the share of P2P payments.

“We are not focusing on curtailing market share and are continuing to add customers while ensuring acceptance of PhonePe across merchant partners in India […] we will not stop doing so until we are not allowed to do so anymore," added Nigam, when asked about the upcoming UPI market cap deadline in 2023.

Shayan Ghosh contributed to this story.

