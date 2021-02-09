Google Pay’s loss is PhonePe, Paytm’s gain on UPI

“P2P (peer-to-peer) transactions will see some stagnation. It is P2M (peer-to-merchant) transactions where there is headroom to grow, and PhonePe and Paytm are adding more use-cases, growing the overall UPI ecosystem. Another challenge is the ‘Do-it-yourself’ model which Big tech like Google might be adopting, whereas Paytm and PhonePe are hand holding the merchant, since this base counts for monetisation streams," said Deepak Abbot, co-founder, indiagold, a startup which works in the gold monetisation space, and a former Paytm executive.