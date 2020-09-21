Google-Paytm row brings app store monopoly debate to India

According to Ramesh Kailasam, chief executive officer of tech lobby group IndiaTech.org, abruptly delisting an app from the Play Store is equal to enforcing a ban of sorts, and both the app and its publisher takes a hit. “There is disruption and mistrust raised in the consumer's minds due to the abrupt delisting because his or her actual money is sitting in the wallet. Also, shutting down an app on a marketplace, whose mobile OS is used by more than 80% of the market, also means you are shutting down the distribution of the app publisher," he said.