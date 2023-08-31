Google pilots India version of search powered by gen AI

Google pilots India version of search powered by gen AI2 min read 31 Aug 2023, 12:43 AM IST
NEW DELHI : Google on Thursday announced an India-tuned version of its generative artificial intelligence (AI)-powered version of its primary product, Search. The platform, which will be available as a pilot to select users, will offer a chatbot-like experience—instead of the typical search bar that has been synonymous with the search engine so far. The India-specific version of Google’s AI-powered Search, called Search Generative Experience (SGE), will offer users the ability to search in English and Hindi, and also offer both voice readouts of search results, and voice inputs for search queries.