As the Covid pandemic is almost over, tech Giant Google has become stricter regarding the attendance of its employees. According to a report by Bloomberg, Google has told its staff that their office attendance will now become part of 'performance reviews'.

The report said they viewed a mail sent by Google to its staff which mentioned the stricter in-office policies.

Google's Chief People Officer Fiona Cicconi told employees in the memo that employees who are willing to work remotely full-time will be considered "by exceptions only". Google has reversed the pandemic policy that previously allowed thousands of staff members to relocate away from company offices.

In April 2022, Google told its employees would be expected back in the office at least three days a week. However, now Google has made a new policy in which in-office attendance will be a key factor during the company's performance reviews.

The mail mentioned that managers will send reminders to staff who are "consistently absent from the office".

In February, Google Cloud staff were told to start sharing desks and attend office on alternate days.

In January, Alphabet enacted the largest job cuts in its history, slashing more than 6% of its workforce, or about 12,000 staffers. The company has also worked to reduce its real estate footprint after announcing a plan to spend $7 billion on new offices and data centers in 2021. In its first-quarter earnings report in April, Alphabet said it spent $564 million related to office-space reductions.

After the pandemic, tech companies are calling back employees to offices. Last week Meta told employees that they will be expected in the office three days a week.

Besides, JPMorgan Chase has also abandoned its hybrid attendance policy. E-commerce giant Amazon also told its employees in February to spend at least three days per week in the office. Apple Inc also asked its employees to be present in the office thrice a week. Disney, on the other hand, asked staff to return to the office four days a week.

The Alphabet Workers Union says it has 1,400-plus members. Google employed more than 190,000 people at year-end, along with contract staffers.