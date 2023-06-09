Google plans to include 'office attendance' in performance reviews2 min read 09 Jun 2023, 01:19 PM IST
Google has made in-office attendance a key factor in performance reviews, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg. Employees who work remotely full-time will be considered 'by exceptions only'
As the Covid pandemic is almost over, tech Giant Google has become stricter regarding the attendance of its employees. According to a report by Bloomberg, Google has told its staff that their office attendance will now become part of 'performance reviews'.
