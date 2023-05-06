Google Plans to Make Search More ‘Personal’ with AI Chat and Video Clips

Google’s search engine, the world’s most heavily trafficked website, has for years handled more than 90% of searches on computers and mobile devices, according to data provider Statcounter. In 2020, the Justice Department sued Google for its alleged dominance in the search market, the most significant U.S. antitrust suit since the government challenged Microsoft’s position in the personal computer software market in the 1990s. (The suit is expected to go to trial later this year.)

