IAMAI instructs Google to hold off delisting apps amid Billing Policy dispute, 4 members receive notice
IAMAI 'advises' Google not to delist apps from Play store; says 4 members got notices
The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has urged tech giant Google to refrain from removing apps from its Google Play Store in the ongoing dispute over billing policies. This comes after Google issued warnings of delisting apps that do not comply with its Play Store billing rules, according to a report by PTI.