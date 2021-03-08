Google pledges to support 1 million rural women entrepreneurs in India

“We look upon the success of the Internet Saathis partnership we have had with Google with great satisfaction. Together, we embarked on training women trainers to familiarize other women on how to utilize the internet, all in the rural environment, that would otherwise never take place. In bringing today's technology, and perhaps tomorrow's technology, to bear for the benefit of rural women is a great move forward," said Ratan Tata, Chairman, Tata Trusts.