Google progresses plan to remove third-party cookies
- Alphabet unit is seeking privacy-friendly alternatives following complaints from rivals that use cookies
Google is pushing forward with its plan to remove a widely used tracking technology from its Chrome web browser, despite complaints from rivals that rely on it to target ads at individuals.
The Alphabet Inc. unit on Monday said that it is making progress on what it said are privacy-friendly alternatives that could replace third-party cookies, which many advertisers and other companies use to track individuals’ browsing habits across multiple websites.
