Google pulls trigger on instant loan apps

Acknowledging a communication from Google in this regard, the founder of an instant loan app told Mint that his company had received an email from Google in December, asking whether it holds a non-banking financial company (NBFC) licence. He said the company gave them five days to respond with the correct document or it would remove the app from Play Store. Industry representatives said the move by Google will help create standard practices in the digital lending industry with increased monitoring, given that regulatory supervision is often difficult due to the technical challenges involved. “As per Indian law, all lending apps need to make sure they are backed by a bank or an NBFC, which is registered with RBI, and follow the rules and regulations laid out by it. The lending practices need to be transparent and should strictly avoid any kind of unscrupulous collection. All digital lenders need to ensure the charges levied aren’t exorbitant and follow all policies, including the fair practice code laid down by RBI," said Yogi Sadana, chief executive officer of digital lending app CASHe and founding member of the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment.