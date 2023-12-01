Google pushes for antitrust action against Microsoft in UK cloud market
Microsoft and Amazon have faced mounting scrutiny around the world, over their dominance of the cloud computing industry, with regulators in Britain, the European Union, and the U.S. probing their market power.
Google has called on Britain’s antitrust regulator to take action against Microsoft, claiming its business practices had left rivals at a significant disadvantage, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
