Google regains AI initiative by playing to its strengths

But Google isn’t so easily displaced. The company whose name was added to dictionaries nearly 20 years ago as a verb for web search still powers more than 90% of the world’s search activity, according to data from Statcounter. Its Android mobile operating system also runs more than 70% of the world’s smartphones. Those two areas alone are powerful points of distribution for Google’s AI technology. Microsoft’s Bing search engine, where the company incorporated ChatGPT in 2023, currently has about 3.6% of the global search market, according to Statcounter data.