NEW DELHI: Tech giant Google removed over 600,000 pieces of content from its platforms in India during July, according to the company’s monthly compliance report published under India’s new IT Rules. It said that 576,892 content pieces were removed by its automated tools, while over 95,680 pieces were removed based on complaints from users during July.

Most of the content reported were for copyright violations. The company said 94,862 pieces of content were removed due to copyright violation, accounting for 99.1% of the total. Legal requests, trademark protection, court orders, graphic sexual content, impersonation and other legal requests accounted for the rest. Interestingly, Google received only two removal requests from India during July for removing graphic sexual content, an issue that has plagued platforms worldwide.

The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 were notified by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in February this year. They came into effect on May 26, and Rule 4(1)d of the Rules mandate “Significant Social Media" intermediaries to produce monthly compliance reports, which show the volume of complaints platforms receives per month, and the action they take on them.

According to Google’s reports so far, the number of content pieces removed has grown month-on-month since the company started publishing the report. Google removed 83,613 content pieces in June and 71,132 in May after they were reported by users. Its automated tools, which include artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms that detect offending content, removed 526,866 and 634,357 content pieces during the two months, respectively.

The total number of content removal requests Google received from users have also been growing at a steady pace. The company received 27,762 removal requests in April, 34,883 in May, 36,265 requests in June and 36,934 in July. Content removal requests from users are those that are believed to violate local laws in India or the users’ personal rights.

Google isn’t the only company that publishes these reports. The IT Rules designate any social media platform with over 5 million users in India to publish these reports. Fellow American social media platforms Facebook and Twitter have also published compliance reports for May and June.

