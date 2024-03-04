Google calls off contract with YouTube Music team members protesting for better pay
Google removed employees from YouTube Music team who protested for better pay. Alphabet Workers Union-CWA reported the layoffs by contractor Cognizant in Austin, Texas.
Google has removed a section of employees from its YouTube Music team who held a prolonged protest this year, demanding better pay from the company. According to the Alphabet Workers Union-CWA, representing contractors for YouTube Music, Google contractor Cognizant in Austin, Texas cancelled the contracts in response to the strike,the Verge reported. Google contractor Cognizant was responsible for approving music content for YouTube Music.