Google response to CCI, claims order will lead to user exclusion4 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 09:06 PM IST
- Google today said that complying with the order will lead to increased costs for app developers in the country and user exclusion
In its first big public statement since challenging the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) ₹1337.76 crore fine levied in October 2022, Google today said that complying with the order will lead to increased costs for app developers in the country and user exclusion. The company also reiterated claims it had made in a Supreme Court submission earlier this week, saying that the order will lead to increase in prices of Android phones and stall the ecosystem’s growth in India.