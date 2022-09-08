Google reverses Play Store policy on fantasy sports, online rummy in India

Google, however, said that developers can start applying now and will be allowed to list their apps on Play Store a week before from 20 September, if they qualify. The pilot requires developers to be incorporated in India.“We are constantly exploring ways for local developers to build successful businesses and offer delightful experiences on Google Play. Through this pilot program, we are taking a measured approach that will help us collate learnings and retain an enjoyable and safe experience for our users," a Google spokesperson said in a statement to Mint.