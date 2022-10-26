Google reviewing CCI decision to evaluate next steps

CCI said Google presented revenue data with “glaring inconsistencies and wide disclaimers"; however, the regulator said it computed the provisional penalty based on company data “in the interest of justice and with an intent of ensuring necessary market correction at the earliest." “Accordingly, the CCI imposed a penalty @ 7% of its average relevant turnover amounting to ₹936.44 crore upon Google on a provisional basis for violating Section 4 of the Act. Google has been given a time of 30 days to provide the requisite financial details and supporting documents," the order said.

