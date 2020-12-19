Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Google rolls out free, weekly at-home Covid-19 testing for all US employees
The company is recommending every staffer be tested weekly

Google rolls out free, weekly at-home Covid-19 testing for all US employees

1 min read . 06:08 AM IST Reuters

The company had rolled out the benefit this week for all 90,000 U.S. employees

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Friday is offering free and weekly at-home COVID-19 testing for all its U.S. employees and plans to expand the benefit globally during the next year.

A Google spokesman said the company had rolled out the benefit this week for all 90,000 U.S. employees, with the initiative guaranteeing them a weekly, at-home nasal swab and a lab analysis.

A Google spokesman said the company had rolled out the benefit this week for all 90,000 U.S. employees, with the initiative guaranteeing them a weekly, at-home nasal swab and a lab analysis.

The company is recommending every staffer be tested weekly, although it is not mandatory, the spokesman said.

The company is recommending every staffer be tested weekly, although it is not mandatory, the spokesman said.

The news was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown)

