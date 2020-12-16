Google’s Gmail service suffers outage for second day in a row

The Alphabet Inc. company said service had been restored for some users at 5:44 p.m. in New York Tuesday, and it expected the email system to be back to normal for all users in the “near future." Google first reported the problem at 4:29 p.m., according to its status page. More than 17,000 people had reported Gmail issues to the website DownDetector, which compiles user-reported website and mobile network errors.