Google's investment in Vodafone Idea can create next big digital ecosystem

According to a Morgan Stanley report released this week, analysts believe that Post ovid-19 India's online shopping population could see a sharp increase and online penetration in grocery could finally inflect as eCommerce and new entrants make a bigger push in this category and investments in segments such as gaming, edtech, healthtech, and cloud could increase. “ We believe we could see the emergence of a few large tech companies (Super Apps or category leaders) in the next 5-10 years. These developments are notably important for some of the global tech companies that are invested in India," noted the report.