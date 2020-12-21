Google’s new perk: Free, weekly Covid-19 testing for employees

Google’s new perk: Free, weekly Covid-19 testing for employees2 min read . 08:20 AM IST
Search giant rolls out testing to work-from-home staff; website crashes
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Search giant rolls out testing to work-from-home staff; website crashes
Google has come up with a new perk for Silicon Valley’s famously pampered workforce: Free, weekly, at-home Covid-19 testing.
The search giant rolled out the new benefit this week for all of its 90,000 U.S. employees, a spokesman said. The initiative guarantees all of them a weekly, at-home nasal swab and a lab analysis—whether they are reporting for duty in-person, or not. The company is recommending that every staffer be tested weekly.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.