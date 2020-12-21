Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Google’s new perk: Free, weekly Covid-19 testing for employees
Google will pay roughly $50 apiece for the testing

Google’s new perk: Free, weekly Covid-19 testing for employees

2 min read . 08:20 AM IST Rob Copeland , Sarah Krouse , The Wall Street Journal

Search giant rolls out testing to work-from-home staff; website crashes

Google has come up with a new perk for Silicon Valley’s famously pampered workforce: Free, weekly, at-home Covid-19 testing.

The search giant rolled out the new benefit this week for all of its 90,000 U.S. employees, a spokesman said. The initiative guarantees all of them a weekly, at-home nasal swab and a lab analysis—whether they are reporting for duty in-person, or not. The company is recommending that every staffer be tested weekly.

