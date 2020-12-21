Google’s new perk: Free, weekly Covid-19 testing for employees

The search giant rolled out the new benefit this week for all of its 90,000 U.S. employees, a spokesman said. The initiative guarantees all of them a weekly, at-home nasal swab and a lab analysis—whether they are reporting for duty in-person, or not. The company is recommending that every staffer be tested weekly.

