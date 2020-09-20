Following a blog post by payments platform Paytm, Google today issued a statement clarifying that cashbacks and stickers do not violate its policies, but gambling platforms do. Essentially, the company took down Paytm from its platform on Friday because the platform was using its payments app to promote Paytm First Games, which has a daily fantasy sports aspect to it, hence violating Google’s policies.

“Offering cashbacks and vouchers alone do not constitute a violation of our Google Play gambling policies. Last week we reiterated our Play Store gambling policies. Our policies don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting, including daily fantasy sports in India. We enforce our policies very thoughtfully to provide a safe and secure experience for consumers, while also giving developers the platform and tools they need to build sustainable businesses. In the case of repeated policy violations, we may take more serious action which may include terminating Google Play Developer accounts. Our policies are applied and enforced on all developers consistently," a Google spokesperson said.

The Indian fintech unicorn had written a blog post earlier today, where it said that the Paytm Cricket League campaign didn’t violate the Play Store policies. “We maintain that our cashback campaign was within guidelines, as well as all laws of the land. We did not break any rules and there was no violation. It is not related to gambling in any manner whatsoever," the company said in its post.

The company also insinuated that Google isn’t applying the same policies to its own Google Pay app, which is currently running a Tez Shots campaign around the Indian Premier League (IPL) too. That campaign requires users to score runs by making payments through the app, and rewards them for their scores.

The difference between Tez Shots and Paytm Cricket League though seems to be in the fact that the latter allowed users to collect player stickers. So, when you add money to Paytm, you could get stickers of certain players, and collecting those would then result in the rewards, in the form of cashbacks. This is what seems to have violated Google Play’s gambling policies since they are, at the very least, very similar to fantasy sports. Paytm removed the cashback components from the campaign late on Friday and was reinstated on the Play Store.

