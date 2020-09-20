The difference between Tez Shots and Paytm Cricket League though seems to be in the fact that the latter allowed users to collect player stickers. So, when you add money to Paytm, you could get stickers of certain players, and collecting those would then result in the rewards, in the form of cashbacks. This is what seems to have violated Google Play’s gambling policies since they are, at the very least, very similar to fantasy sports. Paytm removed the cashback components from the campaign late on Friday and was reinstated on the Play Store.