Google Says Nuclear Is Key to Around-the-Clock Clean Power

(Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google sees nuclear power as a key part of its strategy to get around-the-clock clean energy to operate artificial intelligence facilities, Michael Terrell, senior director of energy and climate, said on Bloomberg Television.

Earlier this week, Google announced its first investment in nuclear power by supporting the development of several advanced small modular reactors from Kairos Power. Those reactors are slated to come online from 2030 through 2035, with a combined capacity of 500 megawatts. Terrell declined to provide any financial details on the deal, but said Google is pursuing nuclear because it makes sense for the company.

“We feel that nuclear is a very important technology for going carbon free for offices, data centers, communities where we operate,” Terrell said in the interview. “To get to carbon free, 24 hours a day, we need more technologies than just wind and solar.”

Mountain View, California-based Google signed 4 gigawatts worth of deals to buy electricity from renewable projects last year, a record for the company, Terrell said. Google is continuing to pursue wind and solar deals, and it’s also “inking agreements” with utilities to develop portfolios of 24-hour carbon-free energy, he said.

Some of the world’s biggest tech companies are scrambling to secure clean power to support the buildout of data centers, especially as AI takes off. Google’s announcement follows a big bet by Microsoft Corp. for power from the soon-to-be-restarted Three Mile Island nuclear plant. And on Wednesday, X-Energy, another developer of the new breed of smaller reactors, said Amazon Inc. and billion financier Ken Griffin are among backers of $500 million in investments.

