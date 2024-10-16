Google Says Nuclear Is Key to Around-the-Clock Clean Power

Alphabet Inc.’s Google sees nuclear power as a key part of its strategy to get around-the-clock clean energy to operate artificial intelligence facilities, Michael Terrell, senior director of energy and climate, said on Bloomberg Television.

Bloomberg
Published16 Oct 2024, 10:44 PM IST
Google Says Nuclear Is Key to Around-the-Clock Clean Power
Google Says Nuclear Is Key to Around-the-Clock Clean Power

(Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google sees nuclear power as a key part of its strategy to get around-the-clock clean energy to operate artificial intelligence facilities, Michael Terrell, senior director of energy and climate, said on Bloomberg Television. 

Earlier this week, Google announced its first investment in nuclear power by supporting the development of several advanced small modular reactors from Kairos Power. Those reactors are slated to come online from 2030 through 2035, with a combined capacity of 500 megawatts. Terrell declined to provide any financial details on the deal, but said Google is pursuing nuclear because it makes sense for the company. 

“We feel that nuclear is a very important technology for going carbon free for offices, data centers, communities where we operate,” Terrell said in the interview. “To get to carbon free, 24 hours a day, we need more technologies than just wind and solar.”

Mountain View, California-based Google signed 4 gigawatts worth of deals to buy electricity from renewable projects last year, a record for the company, Terrell said. Google is continuing to pursue wind and solar deals, and it’s also “inking agreements” with utilities to develop portfolios of 24-hour carbon-free energy, he said. 

Some of the world’s biggest tech companies are scrambling to secure clean power to support the buildout of data centers, especially as AI takes off.  Google’s announcement follows a big bet by Microsoft Corp. for power from the soon-to-be-restarted Three Mile Island nuclear plant. And on Wednesday, X-Energy, another developer of the new breed of smaller reactors, said Amazon Inc. and billion financier Ken Griffin are among backers of $500 million in investments. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 10:44 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsGoogle Says Nuclear Is Key to Around-the-Clock Clean Power

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.25
    03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.26%)

    Tata Power share price

    460.35
    03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-0.68%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    350.85
    03:57 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    1.65 (0.47%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    285.65
    03:49 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-1.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HDFC Asset Management Company share price

    4,813.30
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    264.65 (5.82%)

    Page Industries share price

    46,699.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    409.95 (0.89%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,294.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -107.7 (-0.7%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,856.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -14.05 (-0.75%)
    More from 52 Week High

    KEI Industries share price

    4,381.40
    03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -305.5 (-6.52%)

    Oil India share price

    526.95
    03:56 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -32.35 (-5.78%)

    Cochin Shipyard share price

    1,588.50
    03:59 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -83.5 (-4.99%)

    ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India share price

    14,898.50
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -772.05 (-4.93%)
    More from Top Losers

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,326.20
    03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    93.5 (7.58%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    438.75
    03:50 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    30.65 (7.51%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,482.90
    03:54 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    318.95 (6.18%)

    Nuvama Wealth Management share price

    7,327.40
    03:51 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    425.8 (6.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.