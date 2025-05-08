AI’s threat to Google just got real

But for Google, the latest comments only serve to thicken the cloud of uncertainty that hangs over the company after losing not one but two federal antitrust cases over the last nine months. Both cases are seeking to break the company up in some fashion, under the basic argument that Google dominates the internet search business in such a way that even deep-pocketed challengers like Microsoft have little chance of breaking in. Google powered 89.7% of the world’s internet searches last month, according to data from Statcounter. Microsoft’s Bing was next up, with a 3.9% share.